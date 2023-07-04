RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) — As holiday celebrations kick into gear on the 4th of July, many businesses will be closed on the actual holiday, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
If you’re planning on getting hot dogs and beverages, putting out your curbside trash, hitting the bank up, or sending some mail, here’s what to know.
Closed For The Holiday
- Mail: United States Postal Service
- US Stock Market, including the NYSE
- Nonessential Government Buildings
- Most Banks
- Shopping: Costco
In Wake County:
- County officers
- Public libraries
- Animal Center
- Solid waster convenience centers
- South Wake Landfill
- East Wake Transfer Station