Here’s why Michael Buble’s Raleigh show was postponed until October

PHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 12: Honoree and singer Michael Buble performs onstage during Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XX held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 12, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19 led Michael Buble on Friday to push back his show in Raleigh by two months to October along with nine other performances.

The announcement came 12 days before the originally scheduled date of Aug. 18.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family,” Buble said in a statement. “It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show.”

Infectious disease experts say they expect the worst of the current surge in cases and hospitalized patients to peak this fall.

During the past two weeks — as the Delta-driven surge pushed numbers up across North Carolina — Wake County had 370 new cases for every 100,000 residents, ranking in roughly the middle of the pack in the state.

Source: CDC.

Wake County is one of 90 counties colored red on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent color-coded map — signifying the highest level of transmission.