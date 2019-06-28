HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines ‘fix up’ playhouse for St. Jude patients; donate $1.5 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Chip and Joanna Gaines helped “fix up” a playhouse for patients at St. Jude when they visited recently. And it included a big donation to the St. Jude.
The stars of Fixer Upper joined with Target, which has partnered with St. Jude for 20 years, to host a garden-themed party for the patients at St. Jude Target House, which is a long-term housing facility for St. Jude families.
The kids also got a special reading from Joanna Gaines’ book “We are the Gardeners.” And the TV duo surprised them with a new permanent playhouse designed by the couple.
After all the fun, the Gaines also presented St. Jude with a check for $1.5 million from the #ChipInChallenge social media campaign.
