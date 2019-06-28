HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines ‘fix up’ playhouse for St. Jude patients; donate $1.5 million

St. Jude patients and their families celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Target Playhouse with Chip and Joanna Gaines on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Chip and Joanna Gaines helped “fix up” a playhouse for patients at St. Jude when they visited recently. And it included a big donation to the St. Jude.

St. Jude patients and their families celebrate at the Target Bullseye Bash with Chip and Joanna Gaines at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The stars of Fixer Upper joined with Target, which has partnered with St. Jude for 20 years, to host a garden-themed party for the patients at St. Jude Target House, which is a long-term housing facility for St. Jude families.

Target Bullseye Bash held at at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The kids also got a special reading from Joanna Gaines’ book “We are the Gardeners.” And the TV duo surprised them with a new permanent playhouse designed by the couple.

St. Jude patients and their families celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Target Playhouse with Chip and Joanna Gaines on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

After all the fun, the Gaines also presented St. Jude with a check for $1.5 million from the #ChipInChallenge social media campaign.

St. Jude patients and their families celebrate at the Target Bullseye Bash with Chip and Joanna Gaines at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now