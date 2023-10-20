NORTH CAROLINA (WGHP) — I’ve got bad news if you thought you would be the only Wednesday Addams at your Halloween party this year.

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Nexstar sister station FOX8 took to Google to see what costume ideas are trending across North Carolina. They checked Google Trends for the top queries related to the term “costume” over the last 30 days.

For the state as a whole, the top costume search is “Barbie.” This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise after the live-action movie based on the timeless Mattel toy, which came out on July 21, proved to be a huge box-office success. The movie smashed multiple records, including beating “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” to become Warner Bros.’s most successful global release.

A few more generic options followed — “cat,” “witch,” “ghost,” and “fairy” — before we get to the next pop culture breakthrough at #6, “Mario,” in the wake of the April 5 release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Coming in right behind pirate, #8 went to “Wednesday Addams,” likely fueled by the success of the Netflix TV series Wednesday, the latest resurrection of the beloved Addams Family in the cultural zeitgeist. The show launched with a full eight-episode season on Nov. 23, 2022. The character also made it into the top three in three of the five North Carolina metros that we were able to get data for.

The final two spots went to “cowgirl” and “ninja.”

North Carolina’s Top 10 Halloween Costumes

(according to Google Trends)

Barbie Cat Witch Ghost Fairy Mario Pirate Wednesday Addams Cowgirl Ninja

By Metro

A metro-by-metro breakdown of North Carolina surfaces a few more gems that you may see stalking your neighborhood later this month.

The Australian animated children’s series Bluey, now steaming its third season on Disney+, rose to the top for western North Carolina. It’s a bit of an irony as Australia isn’t nearly as infatuated with the holiday as the U.S.

Spider-Man also made an appearance, though it’s unclear whether we’re talking Peter Parker, Miles Morales or any of the other iterations seen in the June box office hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. If not by the movie, Spidey’s cameo on the list could be inspired by the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which releases on Friday.

DC villain Harley Quinn, a Halloween mainstay, topped the list in the Piedmont Triad, and, while it’s been a few years since she’s seen the silver screen, there’s been much ongoing chatter about how Lady Gaga will bring the character to life in Joker: Folie à Deux in 2024.

Princess Peach, ranking #2 in the Triad, was an inevitable appearance after Mario landed in the state’s top 10. Any Peaches out there will sadly go unserenaded this Halloween as Bowser failed to make the cut.

The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom wasn’t the only butt-kicking hero to show up, however, as the Outer Banks and southeastern Virginia added “Ninja Turtle” to the mix in their second rank. Whether we’re talking Michaelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo or Raphael, the TMNT team likely got a boost this year thanks to the August flick Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Greenville-Spartanburg SC-Asheville NC-Anderson, SC

Bluey Spider-Man Wednesday Addams

Charlotte NC

Barbie Wednesday Addams Fairy

Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem NC

Harley Quinn Princess Peach Ghostface

Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) NC

Barbie Witch Ghost

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News VA

Wednesday Addams Ninja Turtle Princess Peach

There unfortunately were not enough results to include the following metros: Wilmington, N.C.; Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Virginia; and Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C.-Anderson, S.C.