RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has turned himself in after being accused of sex crimes against a minor.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that they were told about the sex offenses in October and began investigating. They then sought charges against Zachary Thomas Gillespie, of High Point, for felony first-degree statutory rape and felony incest with a child under 13.

On Wednesday, Gillespie turned himself in and was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. He was given a $250,000 bond.