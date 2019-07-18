High school senior charged with murdering teacher

OLNEY, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — An 18-year-old high school senior has been arrested and charged with stabbing and strangling to death a teacher, officials said.

The Young County Sheriff confirms Julius Mullins, 18, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Olney teacher Manuela Allen.

Mullins is a senior at Olney High School and a running back on the football team. As of Tuesday, records indicate he is still enrolled in the school.

Viewer contributed photo

Viewer contributed photo

Viewer contributed photo

Viewer contributed photo



Mullins was booked into jail at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Along with the murder charge, the log shows four previous arrests this year.

Records show that he has no previous convictions.

Mullins previously dated one of Allen’s daughters, according to an interview he did with authorities.

Despite his previous arrests, sources connected to the school who knew Mullins expressed shock at learning of his arrest. They say they would not have connected him to such a crime.

The 49-year-old teacher’s body was found July 7 near Lake Cooper in Archer County.

Allen’s home in the 600 block of Main Street in Olney was also sealed for a criminal investigation.

Texas Rangers, Olney Police and Young County Sheriffs Office are investigating her death as a homicide and so far have released no additional details on that investigation.

Sheriff Travis Babcock said Mullins thus far has provided no information to authorities in this murder investigation. It is not known if he has retained an attorney or will be appointed one.

Mullins’ bond has been set at $500,000.

In the affidavit provided to KFDX by the Archer County News, Texas Rangers said Allen was stabbed multiple times and was asphyxiated causing fractures to the neck.

Mullins was interviewed by authorities Monday where officials said he admitted to being in Allen’s car a month ago.

The same car investigators said was used to take the body to Lake Cooper.

Rangers said there were bloodstains in multiple locations in her house and one of the socks worn by Mullins was consistent with an impression of blood on the floor of Allen’s home.

According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, Mullins was arrested just after 7 p.m. Monday by Young County deputies in Olney.

Mullins has several prior arrests this year including possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information and while arrested three times just this year, he has no prior convictions in Texas.