1 arrested, 1 on the run after $20K worth of electronics stolen from Wake Forest Walmart

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who’s on the run following a pursuit through Wake and Durham counties Thursday morning, officials said.

One suspect is in custody following for the theft of $20,000 worth of Apple and Samsung products from a Wake Forest Walmart, Wake Forest officials said.

The two suspects entered the Walmart located at 2114 S. Main St. at approximately 1 a.m., according to timestamps on surveillance photos released by police. At 1:35 a.m., Wake Forest police responded to a reported larceny at the store.

According to authorities, the suspects tried to evade law enforcement in Wake and Durham counties by driving the wrong way into traffic on multiple roads.



Surveillance footage of Walmart theft (Wake Forest Police Department)

Deshon McClain (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The scene outside a Morrisville hotel where a chase out of Wake Forest finally ended (CBS 17)

Because the suspects kept driving the wrong way on the road, law enforcement officers had to keep disengaging from pursuing the suspects for safety reasons, authorities said.

The pursuit lasted about an hour and ended when one of the suspects backed their vehicle into a parking lot at a Morrisville hotel and bolted from the scene. The male suspect was found in a pond near the outlet mall and taken into custody, officials said.

According to Wake Forest officials, Deshon Khayre McClain, 26, of Durham, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit felony larceny and felony conspiracy to possess stolen property.

Wake Forest police have recovered 12 Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10 models, 12 iPhones (7, 8, 8-plus, X and XR models), two iPad Airs, one iPad 6 Gen, and four Apple Watches.

McClain is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Another suspect, possibly a female, is currently on the run. Officials said the suspect was wearing all black clothing with a head wrap covering their face.

