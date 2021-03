DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — NCDOT officials are warning motorists traveling through N.C. 12 after some moderate overwash overnight.

NCDOT NC12 posted a photo on social media of what looked like ocean overwash in parts of Northern Rodanthe Saturday morning.

High tide caused the mild to moderate overwash, but officials say crews were able to clear them quickly.

The highway remains open and passable, however, officials advised that there are still several spots with sand and water on the roadway.