High winds blow trampoline onto powerlines during weekend storms in South

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is continuing to recover after a line of severe weather ripped through the region over the weekend.

Causing high winds to topple trees and even propel a trampoline into power lines.

The Knoxville Utilities Board shared these images of a trampoline stuck on local power lines.

At one point on Sunday, more than 10,000 homes were out of power. As of this morning, Knoxville Utilities Board is reporting zero outages.

