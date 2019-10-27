High winds close several roads in NC mountains, flip 7 big rigs on I-40

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WSPA) – Several roads within Great Smoky Mountains National Park were closed due to downed trees and high winds Saturday afternoon.

The park said Newfound Gap Road (U.S. 441), Laurel Creek Road, Little River Road and Cades Cove Loop Road are all closed due to downed trees from high winds

Winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are being experienced in the park.

Troopers also say numerous tractor-trailers overturned along Interstate 40 in Tennessee due to high winds Saturday.

According to WREG, Tennessee Highway Patrol reported tractor-trailers overturned in several counties due to straight-line winds.

Videos posted to social media show at least six tractor-trailers blown over on a bridge over the Tennessee River. WREG reported seven of such trucks were flipped by high winds.

All affected lanes on I-40 were reopened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has also closed Elkmont Campground and Cades Cove Campground.

Park rangers are evacuating campers from the Elkmont Campground but campers already in Cades Cove Campground are being allowed to stay.

Hikers are asked to avoid hiking until Sunday morning due to the winds.

Park visitor centers, most campgrounds, and picnic areas remain open.