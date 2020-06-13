Highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, second-highest number of new cases reported Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases, as well as the highest number of hospitalizations were reported on Saturday.

According to the NCDHHS, 1,427 new Covid-19 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the second-highest total on record, surpassed only by Friday’s total of 1,768.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 is up to 823, a record high. This breaks the previous record set Thursday of 812.

The number of tests that were processed is the lowest since Tuesday, at 15,834, bringing the total number of tests completed to 611,690.

The number of deaths increased by 12, bringing the total to 1,104.

The percentage of completed tests that return positive remains at 10 percent.