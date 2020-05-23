Highest one-day increase of COVID-19 positive tests reported Saturday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than 24 hours into the start of Phase 2 of reopening of the state, the highest one-day increase of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,107 positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday.

“This is a notable and concerning increase. As we head into a holiday weekend, please practice the three Ws – wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. When it comes to our health, we need to work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.



The number of deaths rose slightly to 737 and the number of people currently hospitalized rose to 589.

A total of 329,582 test have been completed.



NCDHHS epidemiologists are analyzing the data to determine if there were any significant contributing factors. Click here for additional data.

Friday evening marked the start of the “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening. Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools were allowed to reopen if they met certain requirements.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC