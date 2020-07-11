NC records highest single-day increase of new COVID-19 cases Saturday; record hospitalizations

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the highest single-day increase of new COVID-19 and hospitalizations have been reported.

On Saturday, 2,462 new cases were reported across the state. That is 17 percent higher than the previous record of 2,099 set on July 3.

Saturday makes the third time more than 2,000 new cases were reported in a day and the second time in three days.

Currently, 1,093 people are hospitalized, another record high. Saturday makes the sixth straight day of a record single-day high and the third straight day over 1,000.

The number of deaths increased by 20, bringing the total to 1,499. The death total has increased by at least 18 on five straight days.

