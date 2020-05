CBS 17 anchor Angela Taylor’s daughter Turner is practicing at home.

This cheerleader did a casual back tuck in the living room! She even sticks the landing! The only thing that makes this video even better, is Spunky’s photobomb.

One of Turner’s friends from her cheer team, “Extreme Junior Juicy,” is Gianna. She’s taking her tumbling outfoors! Look at her backyard setup, and that form!