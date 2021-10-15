Highway reopens in Harnett County after pedestrian hit by vehicle

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A highway in Harnett County was closed for about 90 minutes Friday night after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, officials say.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. along N.C.24 near Cameron Hill Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It’s not clear how the crash happened or how seriously the pedestrian might be injured.

Officials said both directions of N.C. 24 were closed.

A medical transport helicopter made a landing about two miles from the site at Johnsonville School.

The area is east of Cameron. The NCDOT reported the highway reopened by 9:30 p.m.