Driver ejected, killed after car slams into tree in Durham County, officials say

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash in Durham County (CBS 17)

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash in Durham County (CBS 17)

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash in Durham County (CBS 17)

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash in Durham County (CBS 17)

Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted highway patrol with the crash (CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal serious crash that occurred just inside the Durham County line near Orange County Friday morning.

Emergency dispatch received a call regarding the crash located at St. Mary’s Road and Bivins Road around 7 a.m., authorities said.

Highway patrol officials said one person died in the crash when their car ran off the road and slammed into a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected and killed on impact.

A CBS 17 crew on scene reported that one vehicle with heavy damage was at the scene and being loaded onto a wrecker when they arrived.

Photos from the scene show that the driver’s side of the Toyota sedan was mangled in the crash and the back bumper was ripped off and a section of the roof was peeled back. Debris was also scattered along the side of the road and in a ditch.

Neighbors told CBS 17 that they heard a crash just before 6 a.m. and that it appeared the car hit a tree before going into a ditch.

Authorities said they don’t have an exact cause of the crash at this time, but that speed was a factor.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash to assist with traffic control.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now