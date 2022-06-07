SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol has released dash-cam video of a deadly trooper-involved shooting on May 30 in Siler City.

The shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said.

Around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Rodney Cook pulled over Diaz on Harmoney Drive for a seatbelt violation, the Highway Patrol said.

The video shows Cook pull over a white pickup truck in the residential area. Cook approaches the vehicle and begins to speak with the driver, identified as Diaz.

The trooper informs Diaz that he saw them not wearing seatbelts on Highway 64.

When Cook asks Diaz to step out of the truck, the trooper immediately begins to scramble away from the driver’s side door.

The video shows Diaz stepping out of the vehicle with an object in his hands. Cook fires a single shot – striking Diaz.

The white pickup rolls down the street and strikes a parked car. A passenger in the truck jumps from the truck and runs from the scene.

Cook, a 16-year veteran with the State Highway Patrol, radios in that shots were fired before administering CPR on Diaz.

Sgt. Chris Knox with the Highway Patrol said troopers are not equipped with body-worn cameras but do have dash-cameras in their vehicles.

The agency said previously it would petition to have the video released.

Cook is on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.

The SBI is also investigating.

This story will be updated as it develops.