RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol will petition to have the video released of a deadly trooper-involved shooting on Monday.

The shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead in Siler City, troopers said.

Around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Rodney Cook pulled over Diaz on Harmoney Drive for a seatbelt violation, the Highway Patrol said.

Authorities told CBS 17 that Diaz “presented his pistol” during the traffic stop.

Cook, a 16-year veteran with the State Highway Patrol, then shot and killed Diaz, the agency said.

Sgt. Chris Knox with the Highway Patrol said troopers are not equipped with body-worn cameras but do have dash-cameras in their vehicles.

On Wednesday, Knox confirmed to CBS 17 that the Highway Patrol will file a petition to have the dash-cam video released.

CBS 17 spoke with Diaz’s mother who said she doesn’t believe her son had a gun.