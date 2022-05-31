CATAWBA, Va. (WFXR) – A 23-year-old hiker from the Netherlands has died after he fell from the summit of a mountain in Virginia over the weekend, Roanoke County officials said.

On Sunday, Paul Classen fell 50 feet from the McAfee Knob summit, officials said.

He later died at the hospital.

According to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, crews were dispatched around 6 a.m. on Sunday to the McAfee Knob summit in the Masons Cove area for a report of a man in his 20s who had fallen approximately 50 feet.

The department says three all-terrain vehicles, three police officers, and about 30 fire and rescue personnel assisted with this operation.

The rescue team reached the injured hiker shortly before 7 a.m., provided aid, and started carrying him up to the top of the summit, which has an “extremely steep and rocky” terrain, fire officials say.

(Photo courtesy: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

(Photo courtesy: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

(Photo courtesy: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

The first responders were later joined by a wilderness medicine doctor from Carilion and other rescuers, who reportedly helped carry the man to an ATV and then to a waiting medical helicopter, which brought him to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

After that, the rescue team was off the trail by approximately 9:30 a.m.

According to a statement released by the department on Sunday afternoon, the man’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening.