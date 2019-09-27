Hillary Clinton: President Trump a ‘clear and present danger’ to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) — Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump is a threat to the United States and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must proceed with impeachment.

“Now she must, as she has explained, proceed with an impeachment inquiry into the president, who has betrayed his oath of office to uphold the Constitution and protect and defend our country. This occupant of the Oval Office poses a clear and present danger to our future, to our democracy,” Clinton said.

Clinton’s comments came during her appearance Thursday night with the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) in Washington, DC.

In addition, during an interview with Jane Pauley, Clinton called Trump a “corrupt human tornado,” according to CNN.

When asked if she gets upset that Trump continues to say she should be “locked up,” a notion that is often chanted at his rallies, Clinton said, “No, it doesn’t kill me because he knows he’s an illegitimate President.”

“You know, Jane, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado,” Clinton said. “And so I know that he knows, that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened.”

Clinton said her statements during the NARAL were not political, but a “harsh reality.”

“It goes to the core of our values, our strength, our freedom, our security, our prosperity,” Clinton said.

Clinton also noted the twist of irony that she worked on former President Richard Nixon’s impeachment hearings as a young attorney just out of law school in 1970s.

She said she listened and transcribed Nixon’s phone calls.

Clinton called impeachment inquiry involving Trump is a “moment of reckoning.”

“In the course of his duties as our president, he’s endangered us all by putting his personal and political interest ahead of the American people. This is a moment of reckoning. A historic moment,” Clinton said.

“There’s so much more at stake because it’s not just what we now know happened in a phone call between this president and his counterpart in Ukraine. We are living through a crisis in our democracy.”

