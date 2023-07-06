HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are asking for the public’s help with gathering more information after charging a man on Thursday with indecent liberties with a child.

Zachary Jeremiah Dalton, 20, of Hillsborough, has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, solicitation by computer and sexual battery. The incidents occurred over a four-month period between late 2022 and early 2023, according to police.

Dalton is being being held in the Orange County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in providing more information about the suspect.

If you have any information, you can leave anonymous crime tips at 919-296-9555.