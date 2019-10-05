HIV-positive man charged with raping boy on Appalachian Trail

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– A Maryland man has been charged with raping a boy on the Appalachian Trail near the border of Frederick County, Maryland.

Jason Cochrane, 43, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and other counts after police discovered Cochrane and an adolescent boy in a camping tent.

Inside the tent, officers discovered condoms and sex toys, and according to court documents, police have confirmed with DNA testing that Cochrane and the boy had sexual contact and the boy was given crystal meth.

“While the juvenile was speaking with the officers, he was very responsive and compliant with the officers,” said PIO Maryland Department Natural Resources Lauren Moses.

Cochrane is being held without bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now