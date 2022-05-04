RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Hoke County man is facing a felony larceny charge after deputies said he was caught stealing from a construction site.

On April 8, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to an area of Turkey Trot Lane off Calloway Road for a larceny in progress just after 3 a.m. When Deputies arrived on the scene, they said they saw a silver pickup truck in front of a construction site.

No one was in the truck but deputies noticed several pieces of construction material in the truck bed. The vehicle was registered to Moses Aaron Emanuel.

Video footage from a business showed two men matching the description of suspects from Turkey Trot Lane. One of those suspects was identified as Moses Aaron Emanuel.

Warrants were obtained and Moses was later arrested on April 29 for larceny from a construction site. He was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center where he received a $1000.00 secured bond.