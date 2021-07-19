Hoke County Sheriff’s Office offers $20k reward for information leading to arrest in homicide

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a January homicide.

Authorities say Jeremiah Woods was killed when the car he was driving was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting on January 8.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Duffie Road near the intersection of Old Maxton Road.

Woods and the front seat passenger were injured in the shooting and Woods later died. Two occupants in the back seat were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office has a person of interest after following up on leads and are planning a press conference Tuesday.