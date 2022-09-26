HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs’ town council voted to approved plans for a new development across the 12 Oak subdivision.

Oakview Commons will sit between New Hill Road and Green Oaks Parkway, near the Sequiris campus.

The development will hold restaurants and retail shops for nearby residents and the expected future workers at Yield Holly Springs and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Plans also include a hotel. The hotel brand has not been determined yet.

A resident from the Lucky Rivers neighborhood attended Holly Spring’s public hearing on the development. That representative said they were largely in favor and excited for it. However, they were concerned about the hotel’s impact on property values.

“We spoke with a local real estate agent and he assured us that a 75-foot-tall hotel directly across the road from our home will injure and adversely affect the property values of the homes on Lucky River Lane,” said the resident. He hoped the city would limit the height of the hotel.

Another Lucky River Lane resident also expressed concerns over the impact on property values. That resident said before retiring, he was a real estate appraiser in Connecticut.

“This overuse of the site, way close, limited buffering, too tall, too everything is definitely going to adversely impact the value of those houses in 12 Oaks,” he said.

Still, town council voted to approve the development without any changes to the presented plan.

It says the development is in line with the Holly Springs Comprehensive Plan goal. That goal is to have smaller scale commercial centers near within walking distances of neighborhoods.

The town said these kinds of spaces allow people to live, work, shop and gather with friends close to their homes.

The town also said the developer emphasized the importance of incorporating gathering space for the community and planting more trees along the roadway to create a buffer.