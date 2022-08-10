HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Holly Springs license plate agency for contract violations.

The Department of Transportation tells CBS 17 the agency, located at 408 Village Walk Drive, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. NCDOT said the agency had been operated by Chad Price since 2015.

CBS 17 requested information about the violations. NCDOT responded with the following statement: “This is an on-going investigation; therefore, DMV will have no further comment on the closure at this time.”

In North Carolina, the NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, however the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

License plate agencies offer vehicle registration services, title transactions, vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. There are more than 120 license plate agencies throughout the state.

With the Holly Springs location now closed, the three nearby license plate agencies offering service Monday through Friday are: