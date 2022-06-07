HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Holly Springs said a social media post reporting sex trafficking in the town is false and described it as “scare-lore.”

The Department shared the post on Facebook which claims a 26-year-old had her car marked as part of a sex trafficking ring. The post insinuated that Holly Springs police reported a sex trafficking ring had been at work in the area.

“The police department has verified there has NOT been an incident of this nature in town. This appears to be an urban legend, or “scare-lore,” Holly Springs police said. “Different variations of this story have been circulating for some time and have been addressed by other police departments across the country and proven false.”

Holly Springs police ask for those on social media to examine and research posts before sharing them.