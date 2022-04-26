RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After years of waiting, the family of Monica Moynan will have to wait one more day to hear from her alleged killer, Brian Sluss.

He was supposed to testify in his defense on Tuesday, but because other testimonies ran long, he is expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

The trial has already gone on for two weeks.

During the two-and-a-half-hour session, jurors heard from a Holly Springs police detective, a lieutenant with the force, and a North Carolina Crime Lab supervisor.

Prosecutors and witnesses spent a good part of an hour going through Moynan’s grocery shopping history.

They looked at documents tracking what she bought, how often she went, and how she paid.

They showed that on the day investigators believe she died, April 7, 2019, the shopping habits changed: gone were the meals meant for a family, diapers, and cat food.

Instead, smaller, different types of purchases were made, like Twinkies, soda, and candy.

Police had been contacted by Moynan’s mother to do a wellness check after no one had seen her in three months.

Lt. Jessica McMillian said she knew they had to take action when she heard about the circumstances.

McMillian said she was especially concerned because it was different than other missing persons’ cases.

“In all those cases, we either locate them or they contact us and say they’re not missing. Just the circumstances that she hadn’t been seen, that her child’s father had her car, her phone, her credit card, and her children, and he was leaving the state,” McMillian told the Jury.

There were parts of the testimony CBS 17 crews were not allowed to show: there was nanny camera video showing Moynan’s two young children.

Jurors spent about half an hour looking at the video and analyzing it with McMillan.

Later, Mackenze Dehaan, a supervisor with the North Carolina Crime Lab, presented.

She spoke about how they were able to figure out that the blood found on the kitchen tile in Moynan’s apartment, was determined to be hers.

Dehaan chronicled the DNA analysis and comparisons they did with Moynan’s daughter and mother.

Court is expected to resume Wednesday.