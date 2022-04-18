HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs is preparing to break ground on its biggest road construction project yet.

The Town said the widening of Holly Springs Road from Flint Point Lane to Sunset Lake Road will help absorb the increase in traffic coming to this growing community for when the Interstate-540 project is complete.

hat project is expected to include an interchange onto Holly Springs Road near Sunset Lake Road.

Through the project, the 1.5 mile stretch of Holly Springs Road will be transformed into a four-lane, median-divided road with sidewalk, curb and gutter, and pedestrian crossings from Flint Point Lane to Sunset Lake Road.

There are also plans to replace the Middle Creek crossing with a new four-lane bridge to help with flooding during heavy rainfall. Safe bicycle and pedestrian routes near schools are also planned. A roundabout will be built at the entrance to Holly Ridge Elementary.

A transportation bond project approved by voters in November 2018 is paying for the project. The Town said more than $4 million in federal funds will help cover the cost.

The Town said the project will be broken down into four phases:

Construction of the Middle Creek Bridge (April through 2023)

Widening the north side of Holly Springs Road (Winter 2022 through 2023)

Widening the south side of Holly Springs Road (Winter 2023 through 2024)

Roundabout construction and finalizing road construction (Late 2024 through mid-2025)

Residents can view progress on the project and leave comments for city planners by clicking here.

This will be a busy construction zone for the next few years.

This project joins another widening project on Holly Springs Road from Main Street to Flint Point Lane.

In addition, Holly Springs is seeking additional funding for a project to widen Holly Springs Road from N.C. 55 to Main Street.

NCDOT is planning its own widening project from Sunset Lake Road to the future I-540 interchange at Kildaire Farm Road.