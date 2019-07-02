Breaking News
Home destroyed in reported explosion in Charlotte's Ballantyne neighborhood
Home destroyed by explosion in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood

Explosion destroys home in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency crews responded to a reported explosion at a home in south Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. at a home on James Jack Lane, which is off Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Officials have not released many details, but soon after the explosion multiple people reported debris striking nearby homes.

The boom could reportedly be heard and felt almost five miles away.

From WBTV’s Sky3, the home appeared to be destroyed. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the rubble and debris littered the area.

Officials have not said if any injuries were reported in the actual explosion, but Medic confirmed they were evaluating two patients with non life-threatening injuries from surrounding homes.

There is no word on what may have caused the explosion.

This is a breaking story. This article will be updated.

