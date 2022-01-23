Homeless man arrested in Virginia puppy theft; 3 dogs are still missing

Video shows 3 of the Husky puppies being reunited with their mom

HAMPTON, V.A. (WAVY) – A 50-year-old homeless man has been arrested in connection with the theft of six Husky puppies from a Hampton, Virginia, business.

Rodney Jackson has been charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny with intent to sell and six counts of animal larceny.

Hampton Police said he’s the man caught on video breaking into the Critter Cleaners on West Mercury Boulevard early Friday morning.

In addition to the arrest, police also confirmed that some of the puppies were recovered, but some were not.

WAVY spoke with the owner of the dogs who said three of the puppies have been found and reunited with their mother. Kevin Kramer shared video of Saturday’s reunion.

“Thank you all. This is our dog and this breaks our heart for her not to have her puppies,” Kramer said. “We don’t care about the damage to the shop. We don’t care about the money. We care about our dog.”

Critter Cleaners owner and breeder Bandi Murdock said the man broke into the business around 1:30 a.m. Friday and she believe he was in there for several hours. He watched TV and took a shower. In addition to taking the puppies, police say he also stole cash.

Photo provided by Critter Cleaners

If you have any information about any lost puppies, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.