GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 37-year-old homeless man is wanted in break-ins at a church and a school in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Lynn Wright broke into the Ossipee Baptist Church and Western Middle School, both are in Elon.

Wright does not have a permanent address and is typically on foot in the area of Altamahaw and the Maple Avenue area in Burlington.

If you know the whereabouts of Wright, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 or 911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100 or www.p3tips.com