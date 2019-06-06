Homicide investigation underway after 24-year-old found dead in Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a northeast Raleigh park on Thursday morning, according to police.

Jorge Zelaya, 24, was found in the parking lot of Brentwood Park, police said.

The park is located at 3315 Vinson Court, police said. Zelaya was not in a vehicle when he was found.

The call came in at 6:55 a.m., according to police.

Zelaya’s mother spoke to CBS 17 and said she believes her son was at the park to buy drugs, but she doesn’t know how he ended up dead.

Police originally called this a death investigation but said around 1:45 p.m. that Zelaya’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

