Homicide investigation underway at cemetery near NCSU campus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities with Raleigh Police and North Carolina State University Police are investigating a homicide that happened at Mt. Olivet Cemetery near the NCSU campus Friday night.

Officers responded to the cemetery, adjacent to Schenck Forest, shortly after 10 p.m. and located a man suffering serious.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses reported seeing two men and a woman leaving the scene in two vehicles, an extended cab pick-up truck that was lifted and an older model brown or blue four-door sedan. Both vehicles fled towards Reedy Creek Road.

An emergency alert was sent to NCSU students.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories