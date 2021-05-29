Homicide investigation underway at cemetery near NCSU campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities with Raleigh Police and North Carolina State University Police are investigating a homicide that happened at Mt. Olivet Cemetery near the NCSU campus Friday night.

Officers responded to the cemetery, adjacent to Schenck Forest, shortly after 10 p.m. and located a man suffering serious.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses reported seeing two men and a woman leaving the scene in two vehicles, an extended cab pick-up truck that was lifted and an older model brown or blue four-door sedan. Both vehicles fled towards Reedy Creek Road.

An emergency alert was sent to NCSU students.

The incident remains under investigation.