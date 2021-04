RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 2400 block of Paula Street just before 3 a.m.

As officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.