Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County after man found shot to death

ST PAULS, N.C (WNCN) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Hahn Road just before 2 a.m. in reference to reports that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, authorities located 38-year-old Phillip S. Stewart deceased.

The incident remains under investiation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.