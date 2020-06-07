Homicide investigation underway in Tarboro after 19-year-old killed

TARBORO, NC (WNCN) – Officials say officers responded to reported gunshots fired in the 1200 block of Ash Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering first aid.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Zartavius Henderson of Rocky Mount.

Henderson was transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital by medics and was later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Henderson succumbed to his injuries several hours later.

This homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Richardson or Detective Corporal Kenny Womack at (252) 641-4247.