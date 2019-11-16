Homicide under investigation in Raleigh after gunshot victim walks into WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after man walked into WakeMed hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. The man subsequently died from his injuries.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Mambo 69 Night Club, located in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road.

Officers did not locate a victim at the scene but were notified an hour later that a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed hospital and did not survive.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.