Recall issued for certain Honda Odyssey vehicles

Honda has issued a safety recall for all 2018, 2019 and some 2020 Odyssey EX-L, Odyssey Touring, and Odyssey Elite vehicles.

According to a release from Honda, during factory installation of the rear trim panel, the electrical wiring for the third row seat accessory power socket could get pinched between the rear trim panel and metal body of the vehicle. If the pinching damages and exposes the electrical wiring, contact with the metal body would cause a short circuit. A short circuit could overheat, increasing the risk of fire.

All safety recall repairs are free at authorized Honda dealers .

