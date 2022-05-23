RAEFORD, N.C.(WNCN) – A 30-year-old Hope Mills woman faces felony charges after the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said she had meth and fentanyl in her car.

On May 20, members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s detective division, narcotics Division, and Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting traffic patrols when they witnessed a car make a traffic violation just before midnight.

The sheriff’s office said detectives pulled over Amber Lynn Angel Welsh, 40, in a traffic stop on Arabia Road. When detectives approached the car she was in, they noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Welsh was asked to get out of the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, detectives said they found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

She was charged with a felony for each of the items.

Welsh was arrested and taken to the Hoke County Detention Center. She received a $5,000 secured bond by magistrate.