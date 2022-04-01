RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Retired U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem on charges including driving while impaired, TMZ reports.

Solo had her two children in the car with her when she was arrested in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem, the report says.

She was charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

On Friday, a statement was posted to her Twitter account saying:

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

This story will be updated.