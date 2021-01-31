Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman dies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County School Board member, John Poston, died Saturday afternoon.

HCS Board Chairman, Ken Richardson, confirmed his passing to News13.

Poston was the Vice-Chairman of the Board and was first elected in 2008. He represented Carolina Forest and Socastee.

According to the Horry County Schools website, Poston was married with three children.

News13 previously reported Poston was hospitalized with Coronavirus.

Richardson did not confirm Poston’s cause of death.

In a post on Facebook, Horry County Schools posted, “Horry County Schools mourns the passing of Mr. John Poston, District 8 representative and Vice Chairman of the Horry County Board of Education. Mr. Poston passed away earlier this evening. He served on the Horry County Board of Education since his first election in November 2008 and will be remembered for his passion and love for our school district. He worked tirelessly for our students and staff and served our school communities with great honor and adoration. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and we pray for their comfort during these difficult times.”