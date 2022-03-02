RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former journalist is now the top communications aide for North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger.

His office announced this week that Lauren Horsch has been elevated to deputy chief of staff for communications.

Horsch succeeds Pat Ryan, who is leaving state government to start a public relations firm. She joined Berger’s office in 2019 as a communications adviser.

Horsch previously worked at publications such as N.C. Insider, the state government news service, The Herald-Sun of Durham, The Des Moines Register and The Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids.