House committee files lawsuit over Trump tax returns

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Washington. Trump returns from a visit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea as well as the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Ways and Means Committee against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.

The committee says it doesn’t have to explain its reasons for seeking Trump’s tax return information. It says the administration has defied a subpoena for the documents “in order to shield President Trump’s tax return information from Congressional scrutiny.”

The committee says it’s investigating tax law compliance by the president, among other things.

