House Speaker Pelosi to announce formal impeachment inquiry of Trump: report

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to address President Trump’s controversial phone call to Ukraine’s president about Joe Biden.

Sources say she’s planning to introduce a resolution on the House Floor Wednesday.

That comes amid growing calls to start the impeachment process.

The resolution’s wording is still being worked out among key committee members.

Of the 235 Democrats in the House, a CNN count found at least 157 have made it clear they support impeachment.

Pelosi has been reluctant, saying she wanted strong public support for the move.

Sources tell CNN she believes the president’s admission he discussed a political rival with another world leader meets that test.

She’s expected to address reporters late Tuesday afternoon on the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

