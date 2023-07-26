RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The interest in downtown living remains strong, according to a new report from the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. DRA said occupancy rates remain above 90 percent even when rent increased 13 percent to $2.29 per square foot since the start of 2020.

Renters and buyers in the Triangle know all too well about the competition for housing. The construction of 2,000 apartments across 11 projects will be welcome news for those looking to rent downtown.

Later this year, 684 new apartments are expected to be available when construction on the Platform and 400H projects wrap up.

Alexan Glenwood South

Downtown Raleigh Alliance

DTR reports site preparation has begun on the Alexan Glenwood South apartment at 401 W Lane Street. The project will add almost 190 apartments to the Glenwood South district. The seven-story building will sit east of Glenwood Avenue, catty-corner to the 42nd Street Oyster Bar. More than half of the apartments in the building are expected to be one-bedrooms.

The Dukes at City View

While much of downtown’s newest housing properties are for rent, The Dukes at City View is the most recent for-sale property. DRA reports the townhome community’s construction is almost done with people expected to move in later this year. Situated at the corner of South West Street and Lenoir Street, half of the townhomes have already presold. DRA says the last for-sale community to open downtown was The Fairweather condominiums in 2021 and The Saint townhomes in 2020.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance

The Weld

By summer 2025, The Weld is expected to open near Dorothea Dix Park. The $700 million development will hold 675 residential units in two 20-story

towers. Along with apartments, there are also plans for shops, restaurants and greenspace.

A changing market

With more people working from home, some developers are readjusting their plans. The 603 Glenwood Avenue project, which will take the place of the current Cornerstone Tavern, was initially planned as a mixed-use development. Design firm Cline Design Associates, described the development a two-tower project with one dedicated to apartments and the other to offices.

DRA says the project will now be a solely residential development after replacing the office component with additional units. That will bring more than 300 apartments when complete. Construction is expected to start in 2024, DRA says.

All together there is more than $6 billion worth of investments in downtown Raleigh’s pipeline. They take the form of offices, retail and housing.

See a list of all the developments downtown, here.