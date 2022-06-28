RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man received a second chance at a big lottery payday — and this time, he won.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Chester Williams hit a second-chance jackpot worth more than $230,000.

“You better believe in second chances,” Williams said.

The 57-year-old maintenance worker won the first of five Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawings. His entry was selected from more than 9.5 million in the June 22 drawing.

“Man, I almost had a heart attack,” Williams said laughing. “My heart was pounding so hard.”

Williams picked up his post-tax prize of $163,375 on Monday. He says he will spend his winnings on some car repairs, his family and a beach vacation with his wife.

“This is going to help us out a whole lot,” Williams said.

A player receives a second chance in the Carolina Jackpot by scanning his tickets into his lottery account. That automatically enters them into the next drawing.

The rolling jackpot keeps growing until the next second-chance drawing July 27. The first four drawings have a rolling jackpot while the fifth has a top prize of $200,000.