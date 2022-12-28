RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The cost to take a express route home will go up in 2023. The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced toll fees would increase for both of the state’s toll roads.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, the annual increase of the toll rates for the Triangle Expressway and the Monroe Expressway will take effect.

For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder driving a Class 1 or 2-Axle vehicle, traveling the full length of the Triangle Expressway will now cost $3.80. That is a 9 cent or 2.43 percent increase.

For customers with a transponder driving a Class 1 or 2-Axle vehicle, traveling the full length of the Monroe Expressway, will now cost $2.77. That is a 5 cent or 1.84 percent increase.

NCDOT says the North Carolina Turnpike Authority Board adopted schedules of incremental annual toll rate increases for both expressways based on the financing requirements for each project.

Toll revenue is used to pay off bonds sold to fund the construction of the projects. NCDOT says it also funds overall road maintenance.

While the state only has two turnpikes now, there are plans for five more in the future. Those include the completion of I-540.