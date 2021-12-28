How to get an at-home COVID test sent to you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With long, treacherous lines waiting for people wanting to get a COVID-19 test, many are looking for alternatives. North Carolina’s at-home testing program may be an option.

In partnership with LabCorp, testing kits are shipped overnight through FedEx. Kits include instructions to collect your sample. The kits also include instructions to register your kit online. Your sample is then sent back using the included prepaid shipping envelope. Results are available online within two days.

At-home tests can be delivered by requesting one online (click here to request) or through a few of the state’s local disability service partners:

Stevens Center (Lee and Harnett County)

Haywood Vocational Opportunities Inc. (Haywood County)

Martin Enterprises (Martin County)

Disability Advocacy Center (Guilford, Alamance, Caswell, Randolph and Rockingham Counties)

Anyone 18 and older can request a testing kit. Anyone under 18 needs to have a parents or guardians request one for them.

Other options

Another option to get an at-home test delivered to you is to order one online through a pharmacy. Several online and brick-and-mortar stores have placed limits on how many can be purchased. The internet is flooded with the at-home test but they’re not all authorized by the FDA. Below are tests the FDA has permitted for at-home use: