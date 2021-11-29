How to get free coffee at Sheetz throughout December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sheetz is back with its holiday coffee program. The program allows for one free self-serve coffee and Cup’occino every week for December. The company said the offer was available at every store location.

To redeem, customers should download the Sheetz app and sign up for My Sheetz Rewardz. Every Friday from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6, the offer for a coffee or Cup’occino will appear in your account. The free cup will stay in the account for one week. If it’s not redeemed, Sheetz said it would be removed but replaced with another one for that week.

Courtesy: Sheetz

Sheetz said it encouraged customers to wear face coverings and social distancing in its stores. The company said it conducts employee well-checks before every shift and still has enhanced daily cleaning and sanitization protocols.

All 638 stores are scheduled to be open throughout the holidays including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.